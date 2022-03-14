Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Cut to CHF 370 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 390 to CHF 370 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on RHHBY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.14.
Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $52.47.
About Roche (Get Rating)
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.
