Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.36.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
