Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 19,076 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 910.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 381,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 103,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

GBT stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

