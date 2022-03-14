Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,259,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,975,000 after purchasing an additional 649,950 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 531,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 236.31 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

