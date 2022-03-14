Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Appian by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of APPN opened at $52.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $176.27. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 322,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,677,024. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

