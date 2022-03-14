Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 571.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIDO. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 251,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 73,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $24.80.

