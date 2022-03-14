Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.45 Million Position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 206.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 174,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.03 on Monday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

