Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.06.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

RY stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

