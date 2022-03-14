Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 154,589 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 170,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAKE. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

