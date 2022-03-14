Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,850 ($37.34) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLN. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.72) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,569.75 ($46.77).

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN opened at GBX 3,080 ($40.36) on Friday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,266.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,419.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.