Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,850 ($37.34) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLN. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.72) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,569.75 ($46.77).
DLN opened at GBX 3,080 ($40.36) on Friday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,266.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,419.12.
About Derwent London (Get Rating)
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
