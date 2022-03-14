Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 386 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWLO opened at $132.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.17. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,010 shares of company stock worth $8,305,241. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

