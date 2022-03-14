Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 568 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $173.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

