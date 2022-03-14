Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,623 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Sysco by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sysco by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.