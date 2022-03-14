Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,292 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.