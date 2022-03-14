Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Up 58.5% in February

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%. Analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $264,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 531,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,944,468 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

