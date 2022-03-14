RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,580,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RSHN stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.00. 8,529,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,330,234. RushNet has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.02.
About RushNet (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RushNet (RSHN)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.