RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,580,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RSHN stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.00. 8,529,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,330,234. RushNet has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.02.

About RushNet (Get Rating)

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

