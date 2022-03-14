SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches Market Cap of $5,330.72

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $5,330.72 and $17.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

