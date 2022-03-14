Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $57.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.47.

SAGE opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $81.98.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

