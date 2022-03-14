Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $57.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.47.
SAGE opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $81.98.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.