SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.78 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,065 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

