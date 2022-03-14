salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 111,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $198.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

