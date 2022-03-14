Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.72) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.26 ($37.24).

Salzgitter stock opened at €37.98 ($41.28) on Friday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.39 ($24.34) and a fifty-two week high of €42.26 ($45.93). The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

