Sandfire Resources Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.34.
In other news, insider John Richards acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.05 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,765.00 ($66,251.82).
Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.
