SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $113.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAP’s performance is benefiting from strength in its cloud business, especially the new Rise with SAP solution. Momentum in SAP’s Business Process Intelligence platform, particularly the S/4HANA solutions along with steady traction witnessed in SuccessFactors Employee Central, Ariba and Fieldglass and other cloud-based offerings is noteworthy. Solid demand for Qualtrics, digital supply chain and other cloud platform solutions, bodes well. SAP's performance is likely to gain from healthy contribution from Sapphire Ventures. However, weak uptake of software licenses and support offerings are a concern for the company. Stiff competition and increasing costs to enhance cloud-based offerings is likely to exert pressure on the company’s profitability at least in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $110.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average of $135.17. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

