Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,837 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up about 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $211,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after buying an additional 121,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.22. 2,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,833. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

