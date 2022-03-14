Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $38.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $38,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,594. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

