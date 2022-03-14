Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 4,768 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $123,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.04. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Vertical Research increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

