Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,958. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

