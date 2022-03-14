Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives $387.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

SBBTF has been the topic of several research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 286.00 to 274.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

