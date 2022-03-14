Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BPT opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $15.60.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
