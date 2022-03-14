Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 911,925 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,662,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 565,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

QUOT stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $558.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Quotient Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

