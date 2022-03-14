Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $104,000 in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRIV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRIV opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.22.
B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.
