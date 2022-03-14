Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 101,200 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 59,077 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 999.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 109,484 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EBR shares. StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

EBR opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

