Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

