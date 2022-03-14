Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86.

