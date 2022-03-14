Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 25,483 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,483 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $190.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.63. The firm has a market cap of $518.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

