Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Director Hamish Mclennan Acquires 6,500 Shares

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hamish Mclennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of Scientific Games stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $58.94 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after buying an additional 714,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Scientific Games by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Scientific Games by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Scientific Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

