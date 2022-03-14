Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro traded as low as $112.00 and last traded at $112.99, with a volume of 905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.05.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after buying an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after buying an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.
About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
