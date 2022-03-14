Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCU opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $796.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

SCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

