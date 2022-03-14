Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 294,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $875.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,123,000. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 244,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

