SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.

SPNE stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

