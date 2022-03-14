SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.
SPNE stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.
SPNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.
About SeaSpine
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
