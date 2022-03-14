Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Trust Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($22.67).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,197.50 ($15.69) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,273.53. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.61). The firm has a market cap of £223.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.