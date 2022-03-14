Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE opened at $154.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.96. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $157.07.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

