Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $154.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

