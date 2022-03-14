Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 991,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth about $4,943,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ASAI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. 100,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,318. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

