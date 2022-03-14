SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Raised to €9.15 at Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from €8.40 ($9.13) to €9.15 ($9.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGBAF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SES from €9.50 ($10.33) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SES from €8.10 ($8.80) to €7.30 ($7.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of SES stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $8.10. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. SES has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that SES will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

