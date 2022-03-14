Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Update

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.95 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group alerts:

Shares of SCPAF stock remained flat at $$2.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.