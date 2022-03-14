Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Update

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.95 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
Shares of SCPAF stock remained flat at $$2.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.
