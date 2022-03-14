Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.73) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.47) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 552.45 ($7.24).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 479.65 ($6.28) on Thursday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £97.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 516.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 451.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

