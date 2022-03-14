Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.01).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 169.20 ($2.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 189.09. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87).

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,216.98). Also, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($8,904.82).

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.