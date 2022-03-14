Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Drops By 43.1%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 649,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.37 on Monday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 124,920 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 118.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 108,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

