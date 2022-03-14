Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Decreases By 43.8%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:AEM traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.49. 4,456,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

